Céline Dion Makes Rare Appearance At NHL Game In Las Vegas

Céline Dion made a rare public appearance last night (October 30) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The Montreal native was in attendance to cheer on her hometown team as the Canadiens faced off against the Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights.

The Canadiens' Vice-President of Hockey Communications, Chantal Machabée, posted a pic with Dion on Instagram with the caption, "A great visit to our game in Vegas yesterday. Thank you Celine Dion for your generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family."

Dion has kept out of the public eye after revealing her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), “an autoimmune and neurological disorder that can make the muscles in the torso and limbs alternate between rigidity and spasms.”

Earlier this year Dion sold her Vegas mansion for a record-breaking $30 million.