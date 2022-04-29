Céline Dion Postpones European Tour Due To Health Issues

Céline Dion on Friday announced that she is postponing the European dates on her Courage World Tour for a second time – this time due to health issues.

“I’m doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be,” the Canadian singer said in an emotional video message she shared on social media.

In January, Dion cancelled the remaining shows on the North American leg of her Courage World Tour, including six in Canada. Three months earlier, her reps said the singer was being treated for “severe and persistent muscle spasms” and was pulling the plug on a new residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was scheduled to begin on Nov. 5.

In her message on Friday, Dion said she is receiving treatment and medications but “I’m still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped.”

She added: “I’m doing a little bit better but it’s going very slow and it’s very frustrating for me.”

The Courage tour was scheduled to resume on May 25 but has been pushed to February 2023.

Dion did 52 shows on the tour – which takes its name from her 2019 album –before being forced to stop due to the pandemic.