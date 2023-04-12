Céline Dion Releasing 'Love Again' Track

Céline Dion announced Wednesday she is dropping new music.

“Tomorrow. 8 AM ET,” the Canadian singer wrote on social media.

The song was recorded for Love Again, the romantic comedy in which she appears as herself. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, the movie opens May 12. (Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, singer Nick Jonas, has a cameo in the flick.)

The news comes four months after Dion, 55, revealed she is struggling with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what is causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she explained at the time. “Unfortunately, these spasms effect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion noted that all she has done in her life is sing. “It’s what I love to do the most,” she said. “I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100 percent when I do my shows but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.

“I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate.”

Dion has not released a studio album since 2019’s Courage. The French-language single "Une chance qu'on s’a" came out in 2020.