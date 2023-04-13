Céline Dion Shares 'Love Again' Title Track

As she promised on Wednesday, Céline Dion has released the title track from the forthcoming movie Love Again.

Written by Dan Wilson and singer-songwriter ROSIE (aka Rosie Scher), it is one of five new songs from the Canadian singer on the soundtrack album, which will be out May 12 (the same day the movie opens).

“Love Again” is the first new music from Dion since her 2019 album Courage and comes four months after the singer revealed she is struggling with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable neurological disorder.

Dion plays herself in Love Again, a romantic comedy that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie. And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever,” Dion said, in a release. "It's a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

Directed by Jim Strouse in 2020, Love Again was inspired by the 2016 German film SMS für dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s 2009 novel of the same name. When it was announced in 2019, the movie was titled Text For You. After Dion was cast, it became It’s All Coming Back to Me, the title of the 1989 Pandora’s Box ballad that was a huge hit for her seven years later. The new title was revealed last November.

Love Again is about a woman named Mira (Chopra Jonas) who starts sending text messages to her late fiancé’s phone only to find out the number now belongs to Rob, (Heughan) who is going through similar heartbreak.

(Chopra Jonas' real-life husband, singer Nick Jonas, has a cameo in the flick.)

Dion previously played Miss Piggy’s Fairy Godmother in 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted and played herself on episodes of The Nanny and Touched by an Angel.

In all, there are 11 Dion songs in Love Again. Check out the track list below: