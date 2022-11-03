Céline Dion Shares New Title, Release Date For Romantic Drama

Céline Dion’s social media team on Wednesday shared a new title and a new release date for the movie in which she appears opposite Sam Heughan.

“See you at the movies! Céline is starring alongside Priyanka Chopra [Jonas] and Sam Heughan and releasing new music for the romantic comedy LOVE AGAIN (new title!) coming to movie theaters MAY 12 (new date!),” read the caption on a pair of stills from the flick.

When it was announced in 2020, the movie was titled Text For You. It later became It’s All Coming Back to Me, the title of the 1989 ballad by Pandora’s Box that was a huge hit for Dion seven years later. The original release date was Feb. 10, 2023.

The romantic drama was inspired by the 2016 German film SMS für dich, which is based on Sofie Cramer’s 2009 novel of the same name, and was directed by Jim Strouse in England.

It is about a woman (Chopra Jonas) who starts sending text messages to her late fiancé’s phone only to find out the number now belongs to a man (Heughan) going through similar heartbreak.

In June, Heughan praised Dion’s work. “She’s so good,” he said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She’s really funny. She plays herself, but she’s really good.”

Heughan said he thinks it is Dion’s first time acting in a movie. (She previously played Piggy Fairy Godmother in 2014’s Muppets Most Wanted and played herself on episodes of The Nanny and Touched by an Angel.)

Clarkson asked Heughan if he sang for Dion in the movie. “There may be a little something in there,” he teased.

In March, Heughan said Dion was “incredible … really good and extremely funny.”