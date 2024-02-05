Céline Dion Surprised Everyone At the 2024 Grammy Awards

For some, the biggest highlight from the 2024 Grammy Awards wasn't a performance or an award but a rare appearance by Céline Dion.

The Grammy-winning singer surprised many when she walked out onto the stage to present Album of the Year. Back in 2022, Dion revealed she been battling Stiff Person Syndrome, which forced her to cancel the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour. Since then she has only made a few public appearances.

Host Trevor Noah announced her name to a standing ovation as "The Power of Love" rang throughout Crypto.com Arena.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” Dion said. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

Although her appearance was briefly marred by Taylor Swift supposedly snubbing Dion as she received her award for Album of the Year, trolls looking to take down the night's big winner were eventually silenced once it was revealed the two shared an embrace backstage.

Another Canadian legend, Joni Mitchell, had a big night herself. Taking home the Grammy for Best Folk Album for Joni Mitchell At Newport, the 80-year-old singer-songwriter delivered her first ever performance at the ceremony, despite being a multiple winner. She sang "Both Sides, Now" from 1966, which became one of her signature songs, thanks to its appearance in 2003's Love Actually.

There were a handful of Canadian winners on the night. Despite being a multi-nominee over the years, Montreal's Allison Russell finally won her first Grammy for Best American Roots Performance in a pre-ceremony gala. "I love our community," she said from the stage. “All Americana, all of us — all colours, all ages, all abilities, all orientations, all genders. It's for everybody and I love y'all.”

Fellow Montrealer, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, won his fourth Grammy for Best Opera Recording for conducting the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra's Blanchard: Champion. And Romanian-born, Canadian producer/engineer Serban Ghenea, who was up for seven awards, won for Album of the Year for his work on Swift's Midnights. Other categories he was nominated in were Record of the Year and Best Dance Recording.

And on Saturday (February 3), Somali-Canadian singer-songwriter K'naan was presented with a Grammy for Best Song For Social Change for his 2023 single "Refugee."

(WATCH) Celine Dion makes surprise appearance at the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xkcanZiosG — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 5, 2024