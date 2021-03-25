Céline Dion To Receive Honourary Degree From Berklee

Canada’s Céline Dion is one of several music stars who will be honoured in May with an honorary Doctor of Music degree from Boston’s famed Berklee College of Music.

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (aka the Neptunes) and musician Donald Harrison will also receive the honours at the school’s virtual commencement on May 8.

The Boston Conservatory at Berklee will present honorary Doctor of Arts degrees to Broadway legend Chita Rivera and pianist André Watts.

According to Berklee, 52-year-old Dion and the others are being recognized for their “achievements in the arts as well as their enduring contributions to the cultural and artistic fabric of the world.”

Previous recipients include Aretha Franklin, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and Missy Elliott.

Dion, who never finished high school, received an honorary doctorate from Quebec’s Laval University in 2008.

A pre-recorded tribute to the honourees will be streamed on Berklee’s YouTube channel on May 7 at 7:30 pm ET. The commencement ceremony will stream May 8 beginning at 10 am ET on all of the school’s social media platforms.