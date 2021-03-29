'Cellophane' Director Comments On Similarities In Lil Nas X Video

Andrew Thomas Huang, who directed the 2019 video for FKA twigs’ “Cellophane,” has weighed in on the similarities between that video and the one for Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

Both videos were choreographed by Kelly Yvonne. “MONTERO” was co-directed by Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino.

I think @LilNasX took one too many notes from @Andrew_T_Huang and @FKAtwigs in their new MV. Here is a side by side clip of Cellophane and Montero. You be the judge.#LILNASX #fkatwigs pic.twitter.com/lroBsJxub8 — Arthur Tam (@ArthurityTam) March 27, 2021

“Sharing collaborators is common. Seeing the ‘Cellophane’ choreographer collab with Lil Nas X is awesome (love a Satan dance). Sharing aesthetics and paying homage is part of the creative process. Collective consciousness exists,” Huang wrote in a Twitter thread on Sunday.

“Intentional or not, copying other artists’ work happens. Making music videos is a labour of love. The demand for content pushed by major labels renders our work disposable and pits artists against each other.”

Describing himself as a fan of Lil Nas X, Huang added: “When an artist is in a position of power (amplified with the help of major record labels, social media, PR, etc) and repurposes someone’s labour and ideas to serve their brand image, they cause harm by displacing the efforts of the artists who did the original leg work."

Huang urged the music industry, including major labels, “to respect directors, uphold artistic accountability and honour the ingenuity of artists dedicating their blood sweat and tears to imagine better futures amidst a broken industry.

“We can do better.”

The visuals for “Cellophane” and “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” both show the artists descending into darkness.

In an Instagram Story, Huang wrote: “There’s no winning when this happens. Been copied before but this feels different.” He said Lil Nas X’s record label contacted him at the end of 2020 but then “pivoted away.”

Tagging the label as well as Lil Nas X and Muino, Huang wrote: “Consider the power you wield and the artists who you harm when you capitalize on our blood, sweat, tears and emotional labour.”

On TikTok, Huang shared a comparison of the two videos and asked Lil Nas X to “take me off your mood board or hire me.”

So far, there has been no comment from Lil Nas X, Muino or Columbia Records.