Chad Stuart Of Chad & Jeremy Dies At 79

Chad Stuart, one-half of ‘60s duo Chad & Jeremy, has died at 79.

According to a Dec. 20 post on the official Facebook account, Stuart “developed pneumonia (non covid related) after he was admitted to the hospital due to a fall.”

The message added: “The world has lost a legend today, but his voice will continue to touch our lives through his music.”

Born David Stuart Chadwick, he started making music with Jeremy Clyde in the early 1960s and had a string of hits including “Yesterday’s Gone,” “If I Loved You” and “Willow Weep For Me.”

In Canada, the duo had Top 10 hits "A Summer Song" and "What Do You Want with Me?"

Chad & Jeremy split in 1968 but reunited in 1982 and 2003. Stuart retired to Idaho in 2016.