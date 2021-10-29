Chance The Rapper Opens Up About Living With PTSD

Chance The Rapper says he has had “a lot of dark days” while living with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19. I seen people I didn't know get killed too,” Chance shared in a new episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji. “You become kind of, like, numb to it.

“It stays with you, you know what I mean? And you don't realize until later — like, it have lasting effects and stuff.”

Chance admitted mental health wasn’t something his family talked about.

“Wellness wasn't something that we knew, you know? There's probably a ton of situations where people, you know, we just wrote them off as like crazy, or like they was tweakin' – but they were actually going through a chronic mental health disorder,” the rap star recalled.

“I feel like it’s something that we're all … we’re starting to be like, ‘OK, yeah, health is beyond just our physical.’”