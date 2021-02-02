Charli XCX Pays Tribute To SOPHIE

Pop star Charli XCX broke her silence Tuesday about the death of her frequent collaborator SOPHIE.

“It’s really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life,” the singer said of the 34-year-old artist who died Saturday after a fall.

“There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories. It’s impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie.”

SOPHIE co-wrote and co-produced Charli XCX tracks like “Vroom Vroom” “Girls Night Out” and “After the Afterparty” ft. Lil Yachty.

“I will honour Sophie in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read,” wrote Charli XCX. “But for now, all I can [say] is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind.”

Charli XCX added that she wishes she “had told her more how special she was, not just her music, but her a person.”