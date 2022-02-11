Charli XCX Steps Back From Twitter: 'People Seem Quite Angry'

Charli XCX said Thursday she is taking a step back from Twitter because she feels “like I can’t do anything right at the moment.”

The singer explained: “I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it,” the 29-year-old pop singer tweeted. “I know this is a common struggle for most people in this day and age.

“I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from a far when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now.”

Charli XCX acknowledged social media “isn’t exactly a haven for kindness and positivity.”

Several music stars have hit pause on social media due to the toxicity.

In 2020 country star Thomas Rhett said he was taking a break from Instagram because there was “too much negativity on an app I spend too much time on.”

Last year, Shawn Mendes spoke about how hard it is for him to quit social media, despite the “conflict and judgment” it fosters.

Alessia Cara, in 2018, summed it up this way: “People on the internet are disgusting and I lose hope for the world along with brain cells every time I see it.”

She urged fans to encourage kindness online. “Please never put someone down online or elsewhere, regardless of your opinion,” Cara wrote. “We’re all just people trying to get by and the last thing we need is to make it harder for each other – especially while navigating today’s climate. just be kind.”