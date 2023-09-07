Charlie Puth Announces Engagement To Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth is officially off the market.

The 31-year-old singer announced his engagement to Brooke Sansone today (September 7) on his socials. Alongside some photos of the couple sharing pizza, he expressed his gratitude to her for making him a better person.

"I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes," he wrote. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it’s all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Sansone also shared the post on her Instagram.

The couple were rumoured to be dating for a while before Puth went public about their relationship on his birthday last December on Instagram. In past interviews he has mentioned that Sansone was a longtime family friend-turned-girlfriend.

See his post below.