Charlie Watts Pulls Out Of Rolling Stones Tour

Charlie Watts will not join bandmates Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on the upcoming Rolling Stones tour.

The 80-year-old drummer had “a procedure which was completely successful,” according to his rep, but “now needs proper rest and recuperation.”

Watts said, in a statement, he is “working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.”

He will be replaced on the U.S. No Filter Tour by Steve Jordan.

The other members of the Stones shared their best wishes for Watts on social media.

“We really look forward to welcoming Charlie back as soon as he is fully recovered,” Jagger tweeted. Richards wrote: “This has been a bit of a blow to all of us, to say the least, and we’re all wishing for Charlie to have a speedy recovery and to see him as soon as possible.”

Wood shared: “I will miss Charlie on our upcoming tour, but he told me the show must go on! I’m really looking forward to Charlie getting back on stage with us as soon as he’s fully recovered.”