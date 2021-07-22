Charlotte Cardin To Headline Osheaga 'Get Together' In Montreal

Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez and Half Moon Run will headline an Osheaga “Get Together” on in Montreal.

The three-day outdoor event will run Oct. 1 to 3 on Île Sainte-Hélène at Parc Jean-Drapeau with limited capacity.

The Osheaga Music and Arts Festival, which usually takes place over the summer long weekend, was scrapped this year and last due to the pandemic.

“We are keenly aware of how important live music is to our fans and our city, and how much everyone misses it,” said Osheaga founder Nick Farkas, in a release. “We promised fans that we would do everything in our power to get them to Parc Jean-Drapeau to be united by live music again as soon as possible, and we are going to make that happen!”

The line-up will focus on Canadian and local acts.

Promoters of the Osheaga Get Together said on-site COVID-19 health and safety measures will be communicated closer to the event. There will be two stages – the Bell River Stage and Coors Light Mountain Stage.

Single day and weekend passes go on sale Friday at 12 noon. Prices range from $85 to $390.

Bell, parent company of this website, is an Osheaga sponsor.