Charlotte Cardin Tops List Of 2022 JUNO Awards Nominees

Quebec singer Charlotte Cardin is the top nominee at the 51st JUNO Awards, which celebrate the best in Canadian music.

Cardin is nominated in six categories, including Single of the Year (“Meaningless”), Album of the Year (Phoenix) and Artist of the Year.

Close behind are Justin Bieber and The Weeknd with five nominations apiece.

Bieber’s Justice is vying for both Album and Pop Album of the Year and “Peaches,” ft. Giveon and Bieber’s fellow Canadian Daniel Caesar, is up for Single of the Year. The Weeknd is nominated for Single of the Year (“Take My Breath”) and Artist of the Year.

Also up for Artist of the Year is Shawn Mendes, who is also nominated for Album of the Year (Wonder).

Cardin, Bieber, The Weeknd and Mendes are competing for the Fan Choice award against 347aidan, Bbno$, Forest Blakk, Jessia, Loud Luxury and Pressa.

Country Album of the Year nominees are Brett Kissel (What Is Life?), Dean Brody (Boys), Tenille Arts (Girl To Girl), The Reklaws (Sophomore Slump) and Tim Hicks (Campfire Troubadour).

Arkells are up for Rock Album of the Year with Blink Once, competing against Black Pistol Fire (Look Alive), The Beaches (Sisters Not Twins), The Blue Stones (Hidden Gems) and The Dirty Nil (F**k Art).

Nominated for International Album of the Year are Adele’s 30, Planet Her by Doja Cat, SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift’s evermore and F*ck Love by The Kid LAROI.

The JUNO Awards, hosted by Simu Liu, will be broadcast from Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on May 15. Performers announced so far are Cardin, Avril Lavigne, Arkells and Mustafa. Tickets go on sale Friday.

