Charlotte Cardin Wins Big At 51st JUNO Awards

Charlotte Cardin and The Weeknd were big winners Saturday night at the 51st JUNO Awards in Toronto.

Cardin was named Artist of the Year and won both Pop Album (for Phoenix) and Pop Single (“Meaningless”) while The Weeknd earned the award for Contemporary R&B Recording (“Take My Breath”) and was named Songwriter of the Year.

Winners in 41 categories were announced on the first night of the JUNOs, including 24 first-time winners. Inuk singer Susan Aglukark was honoured with the Humanitarian Award and Dallas Green was presented with the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award. This year’s Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award was posthumously presented to Denise Jones.

Awards in two categories typically dominated by men – Producer of the Year and Recording Engineer of the Year – went to women: WondaGurl (aka Ebony Oshunrinde) and Hill Kourkoutis, respectively. Kourkooutis is the only winner in her category since it was created in 1976.

Filmmaker Xavier Dolan’s Quebec-shot visual for Adele’s “Easy On Me” was named Video of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo’s debut Sour won International Album of the Year.

Remaining JUNO Awards will be handed out Sunday night.

Check out the winners in select categories below. For a complete list, click here.

Artist of the Year

Charlotte Cardin

Pop Album

Phoenix - Charlotte Cardin

Single

“Meaningless” - Charlotte Cardin

Contemporary R&B Recording

“Take My Breath” - The Weeknd

Traditional R&B/Soul Recording

“24hrs” - Savannah Ré

Music Video

“Easy On Me” - Xavier Dolan

Rap Single

“Bold” - Charmaine

Dance Recording

“Caution” - Kaytranada

Underground Dance Single

“Shadows In The Dark” - HNTR ft. Elliot Moss

Rock Album

Sisters Not Twins - The Beaches

Metal/Hard Music

Bleed the Future - Archspire

Electronic Album

Oasis Sky - TOR

Alternative Album

When Smoke Rises - Mustafa

Adult Alternative Album

Inwards & Onwards - Half Moon Run

Adult Contemporary Album

The Art of Falling Apart - Serena Ryder

Country Album

What Is Life? - Brett Kissel

Contemporary Roots Album

Outside Child - Allison Russell

International Album

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Songwriter

The Weeknd

Producer

WondaGurl

Recording Engineer

Hill Kourkoutis

Breakthrough Group

Monowhales