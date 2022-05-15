Charlotte Cardin Wins Big At 51st JUNO Awards
Charlotte Cardin and The Weeknd were big winners Saturday night at the 51st JUNO Awards in Toronto.
Cardin was named Artist of the Year and won both Pop Album (for Phoenix) and Pop Single (“Meaningless”) while The Weeknd earned the award for Contemporary R&B Recording (“Take My Breath”) and was named Songwriter of the Year.
Winners in 41 categories were announced on the first night of the JUNOs, including 24 first-time winners. Inuk singer Susan Aglukark was honoured with the Humanitarian Award and Dallas Green was presented with the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award. This year’s Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award was posthumously presented to Denise Jones.
Awards in two categories typically dominated by men – Producer of the Year and Recording Engineer of the Year – went to women: WondaGurl (aka Ebony Oshunrinde) and Hill Kourkoutis, respectively. Kourkooutis is the only winner in her category since it was created in 1976.
Filmmaker Xavier Dolan’s Quebec-shot visual for Adele’s “Easy On Me” was named Video of the Year and Olivia Rodrigo’s debut Sour won International Album of the Year.
Remaining JUNO Awards will be handed out Sunday night.
Check out the winners in select categories below. For a complete list, click here.
Artist of the Year
Charlotte Cardin
Pop Album
Phoenix - Charlotte Cardin
Single
“Meaningless” - Charlotte Cardin
Contemporary R&B Recording
“Take My Breath” - The Weeknd
Traditional R&B/Soul Recording
“24hrs” - Savannah Ré
Music Video
“Easy On Me” - Xavier Dolan
Rap Single
“Bold” - Charmaine
Dance Recording
“Caution” - Kaytranada
Underground Dance Single
“Shadows In The Dark” - HNTR ft. Elliot Moss
Rock Album
Sisters Not Twins - The Beaches
Metal/Hard Music
Bleed the Future - Archspire
Electronic Album
Oasis Sky - TOR
Alternative Album
When Smoke Rises - Mustafa
Adult Alternative Album
Inwards & Onwards - Half Moon Run
Adult Contemporary Album
The Art of Falling Apart - Serena Ryder
Country Album
What Is Life? - Brett Kissel
Contemporary Roots Album
Outside Child - Allison Russell
International Album
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Songwriter
The Weeknd
Producer
WondaGurl
Recording Engineer
Hill Kourkoutis
Breakthrough Group
Monowhales
