Chayce Beckham Reveals He Knew He Won 'American Idol'

Chayce Beckham has revealed that he had a heads-up that he was the Season 19 winner of American Idol last month.

“I’ve never said this to anyone before,” the singer said during an appearance this week on The Bobby Bones Show.

“A lot of people have asked me, they’re like, ‘Well, you didn’t seem surprised,’ but this is actually what happened: That card is huge and Ryan [Seacrest] was right next to me. I saw my name on the card. Ryan is standing there and he’s like, ‘And the winner is …’”

Beckham said he saw his name in “massive” print on Seacrest’s card. “I saw it, like, maybe 10 seconds before he called my name.” He used those seconds to get ready to perform his debut single “23.”

This season’s American Idol competition came down to Beckham and Willie Spence.