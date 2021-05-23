Chayce Beckham Wins 'American Idol'

Chayce Beckham was named the winner of Season 19 of American Idol at the end of Sunday night’s live finale.

The 24-year-old California resident was the frontman for Sinking Sailors when he auditioned in front of celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. (Perry predicted he would be in the Top 5.) On the show, he opened up about his battle with alcohol.

Beckham has said he started playing music at three years old, after he found a guitar in his grandmother’s home. He lists influences like The Doors, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.

The Idol winner, who recently released his debut single “23,” plans to move to Nashville to focus on his music career.

Willie Spence was this season's runner-up.

Although American Idol has spawned a handful of superstars – Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood – recent winners have struggled to turn the exposure into success. Last season's winner was Just Sam.