Cher Announces Plans For Biopic

Cher announced Wednesday that Universal Pictures is going to make a movie about her life.

The music icon, who celebrates her 75th birthday on Thursday, broke the news via Twitter. Cher said her “dear friend” Eric Roth is writing the screenplay.

Roth’s credits include Forrest Gump – for which he won an Oscar – and the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born.

The biopic is being produced by Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman, who co-produced both Mamma Mia! films. (Cher had a small role in 2018’s Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.)

Cher has teased a movie about her life for a couple of years. In a Dec. 11, 2018 tweet, she said she was writing her "life story" for a book due out in 2020 (it has yet to surface) and added: “Bio Pic To Follow."

No title or release date for the Cher biopic was announced.

The singer’s life is also the subject of The Cher Show, a musical that ran on Broadway from December 2018 until August 2019. A touring production is planned.

In recent years there have been big screen biopics about Queen (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Elton John (Rocketman).