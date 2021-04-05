Cher Apologizes For George Floyd Tweet
Music icon Cher apologized Saturday after claiming she might have prevented the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.
“Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s ‘NOT Appropriate’ To Say,” the 74-year-old tweeted. “I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT [swear] TO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My [heart].”
On Friday, Cher came under fire after tweeting that she told her mother “I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”
She has since deleted the message.
Cher later responded to the criticism. “You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe,” she wrote. “I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP.”
What exactly was Cher going to do lord???? pic.twitter.com/4zOssBVr1W— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) April 3, 2021
Yes what Cher said wasn't just silly, egotistical and ignorant it was also racist. For white people watching the Chauvin trial if your takeaway is to insert/center yourself and fantasize about being a white savior then you're racist.— Don't Wake Taylor Up Until 2024 😴 (@InspectorNerd) April 3, 2021
Can we argue whether Cher needed to speak on the George Floyd situation & whether her statement was very White Savior -esque. Yes. But can we suggest that her statement isn’t true? No. If anything, it highlights the very social inequality & inequities that led to Floyd’s death.— Umohowet Taushi Yelayu (@yelayu) April 3, 2021
Thought I hallucinated Cher’s tweet. Unfortunately I did not. Love her but it’s giving very much white savior complex. I feel like she also very much disregarded how hard the witnesses who just relived their trauma at trial tried to save George— kayla ☻hobi supremacist☻ (@bluesidehoseok) April 3, 2021
