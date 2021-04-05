iHeartRadio

Cher Apologizes For George Floyd Tweet

Music icon Cher apologized Saturday after claiming she might have prevented the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

“Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s ‘NOT Appropriate’ To Say,” the 74-year-old tweeted. “I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT [swear] TO GOD,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My [heart].”

On Friday, Cher came under fire after tweeting that she told her mother “I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I’d Been There,…I Could’ve Helped.”

She has since deleted the message.

Cher later responded to the criticism. “You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe,” she wrote. “I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP.”

