Cher Lists Her Beloved Malibu Mansion

Cher has listed her beloved Malibu mansion for a whopping $85 million U.S.

The mansion on the Pacific Coast Highway sits on about 1.7 acres overlooking the ocean.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Cher bought the property for $2.95 million U.S. in 1989 (Architectural Digest reported the purchase was in 1998). She spent five years working with builder Wallace Tutt III to create the Italian Renaissance-inspired home.

“Every room has two different views of the ocean,” Cher, 76, told Architectural Digest. “This house wraps its arms around you.”

The gates open up to a driveway lined with palm trees leading to a courtyard with a fountain. The main residence has seven bedrooms (and a climate-controlled wig room, of course) and the property boasts a tennis court and stunning infinity pool.

Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland have the listing.

It’s not the first time Cher has put the property on the market. In 2013, it was reportedly listed for $45 million U.S. and there were rumours that Beyoncé and Jay-Z had purchased it – which Cher denied. “Don’t know how this 1 started,” she tweeted.

Cher revealed last month that she was ready to sell. “This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life,” she told Architectural Digest. “I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it’s time to pass this magic on to others.”