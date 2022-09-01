iHeartRadio

Cher Reacts To Fan Calling Dua Lipa 'The Cher Of Our Generation'

Cher has added her voice to a social media debate sparked by someone who described Dua Lipa as the “Cher of our generation.”

It all started when an anonymous Lipa fan – reacting to a Cher vs. Dua video edit someone else shared on Twitter – tweeted a screenshot of side-by-side photos of Cher at the Grammys in 1974 and Lipa at last year’s Grammys. Both have long black hair and are wearing similar sparkling dresses.

“Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” read the caption.

A pop music fan in Barcelona retweeted it and opined “So much truth in one Tweet.”

Cher, 76, replied with “How many yrs are in a generation” and a thinking-face emoji.

The original tweet has since been deleted and the Lipa fan tweeted Wednesday that they are “truly sorry for the whole cher x dua situation. I was just praising their looks and promoting the edit – later adding that “after an exhausting day, I can confirm that DUA LIPA IS THE DUA LIPA OF OUR GENERATION.”

As of Thursday morning, Lipa, 27, had not commented on the comparison or the conversation on Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of the reactions:

