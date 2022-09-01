Cher Reacts To Fan Calling Dua Lipa 'The Cher Of Our Generation'

Cher has added her voice to a social media debate sparked by someone who described Dua Lipa as the “Cher of our generation.”

It all started when an anonymous Lipa fan – reacting to a Cher vs. Dua video edit someone else shared on Twitter – tweeted a screenshot of side-by-side photos of Cher at the Grammys in 1974 and Lipa at last year’s Grammys. Both have long black hair and are wearing similar sparkling dresses.

“Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation,” read the caption.

A pop music fan in Barcelona retweeted it and opined “So much truth in one Tweet.”

Cher, 76, replied with “How many yrs are in a generation” and a thinking-face emoji.

The original tweet has since been deleted and the Lipa fan tweeted Wednesday that they are “truly sorry for the whole cher x dua situation. I was just praising their looks and promoting the edit – later adding that “after an exhausting day, I can confirm that DUA LIPA IS THE DUA LIPA OF OUR GENERATION.”

As of Thursday morning, Lipa, 27, had not commented on the comparison or the conversation on Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of the reactions:

y’all coming for cher one of the most influential female acts in music history… over DUA LIPA https://t.co/R7cEAlJw88 — 🧍🏿‍♂️ (@varcmus) August 31, 2022

People are really trying to compare dua lipa to CHER?! THEE CHER!!!!?????? pic.twitter.com/uqFBCBZYCn — capricious capricorn (@capriciouscappy) September 1, 2022

the way this was just a harmless compliment to both cher and dua lipa and the jobless community had to make a big deal out of it — 𝚓𝚘𝚎 (@joeislevitating) August 31, 2022

When Dua Lipa can achieve what Cher has: an Oscar, a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, Billboard, Grammy and the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival then you can make comparisons — Bliss (@havokchaos) August 31, 2022

Dua Lipa has bops, but comparing her to Cher who is one of the most famous people on the planet? pic.twitter.com/cRv0i4SmwJ — Alan Sarapa (@AlanSarapa) September 1, 2022

Mind you Cher was six months pregnant with Dua Lipa here pic.twitter.com/VF9UVfJSNR — ᗢ (@Sokovianfortune) August 31, 2022

Is Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation? No.



Cher is still the Cher of our generation. Dua Lipa is the Dua Lipa of our generation. No need to compare!



Watch how Dua Lipa proved her haters wrong! #projectnightfall

Cher#DuaLipa pic.twitter.com/UOBhrebOfG — Project Nightfall (@OneNightfall) August 31, 2022