Cher Stuns At 76 During Paris Fashion Week

Music icon Cher stunned the audience at the Balmain Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris on Wednesday.

The 76-year-old, in a black bodysuit, closed the showcase of designer Olivier Rousteing’s new collection by strutting the runway in a skin-tight black bodysuit with plunging neckline and wedge heels.

Rousteing joined the superstar on the catwalk.

“Just had the best time, on stage...felt great,” Cher tweeted about her Paris Fashion Week cameo. “Show was probably best fashion show ‘ever.’ Models were beauty from another universe. Clothes 2 die 4..Olivier 2 die 4. Stage was calling me Cher....oh Cher...come home...I hear you.”

Cher hasn't released an album since her 2018 collection of ABBA covers, Dancing Queen and hasn't been on stage since her Classic Cher residency and Here We Go Again Tour both ended in early 2020 ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic.