Cher To Receive Icon Award At The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Cher will be honoured with the Icon Award at next month's 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

According to a press release, the legendary singer/actress will be celebrated for her "unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades," which includes a special musical tribute.

One of the best-selling music artists in history, Cher has sold over 100 million records, and is the only artist ever to have a number-one single on a Billboard chart for seven consecutive decades. She has also won an Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Award.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the last year, the awards also offer a preview of the upcoming hits this year.

The show will feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more, plus surprise guests and collaborations.

Taylor Swift is nominated in all of the major categories including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Lyrics and Best Fan Army. Right behind her with multiple nominations are Jelly Roll, 21 Savage and SZA with eight, and Olivia Rodrigo with seven.

Fans will decide the winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album.

Social voting runs until March 25 at 11:59PM PT for all categories.

To vote just visit iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, April 1 at 8:00PM ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.