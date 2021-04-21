Cher Weighs In On Britney Spears Conservatorship

Cher has weighed in on the Britney Spears conservatorship.

“Her father should move over and let her have her life,” the 74-year-old told the Press Association, according to reports.

When the documentary Framing Britney Spears premiered earlier this year, music stars like Kacey Musgraves and Hayley Williams shared their thoughts on social media.

Cher reportedly said she has not seen the documentary but added: “It’s not like everybody on the strip in Las Vegas hasn’t been talking about this for a long time.”

Jamie Spears was appointed conservator of his famous daughter in 2008 after she suffered a mental health crisis. A court reviews the conservatorship annually and decides whether it should remain in place.

Spears has never filed to end the conservatorship, but has asked the court to replace her father as conservator of her person with Jodi Montgomery, who has been in the role since September 2019. Jamie will remain co-conservator of the singer’s estate and finances with Bessemer Trust Company.

A judge will rule on the petition at a hearing on April 27.

Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Lee Thorn told CNN that he “would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.” She added: “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Last week, Spears assured her fans she is “totally fine” and “extremely happy.” The singer, who has not performed since 2018 said: “I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.”