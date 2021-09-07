Chinese Social Media Platform Suspends Jimin Fan Group

Chinese social media platform Weibo has suspended a fan club for Jimin of BTS due to what it called “irrational” support for the K-pop star.

The club, JiMIN JMC, has been barred from posting for 60 days.

“Weibo is strictly against the irrational support of celebrities, and is ready to take serious actions,” read a statement from the company. "Weibo remains committed to fulfill our social and corporate responsibilities, and has strengthened our governance over fandoms in order to clean up their online conduct.

“Once an act of supporting a celebrity is determined to be irrational, we will deal with it seriously.”

According to reports, JiMIN JMC – which had more than 1.1 million followers – raised funds for a celebration of his birthday next month that included a custom-wrapped Jeju Air plane and advertisements in major newspapers.

Weibo banned 21 other fan accounts – including some for K-pop acts like Blackpink, NCT and EXO – for 30 days for “irrational star-chasing” content.