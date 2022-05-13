Chlöe Bailey Says Beyoncé Helped Her Love Her Curves

Singer Chlöe Bailey says Beyoncé helped her come to love her body – curves and all.

“The first woman I saw embrace her body was Beyoncé," she told Allure. “Hearing her sing ‘Bootylicious’ or seeing her perform on the BET [Awards] made me feel calm about my body.

“Also Jill Scott. She showed me another beautiful, full-figured, thick, sexy, curvaceous [woman]. And I was like, that is sexy.”

Chlöe, 23, said it took a long time to find this confidence.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them,” she recalled.

“It took a very, very long time. Now my favourite thing about [my body] is my butt.”