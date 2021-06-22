Chris Brown Accused Of Assault

Chris Brown is under investigation for an alleged assault on a woman in his home last Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report of an argument at the 32-year-old singer’s house. TMZ reported that an unidentified woman alleged that Brown hit her in the head. No injuries were reported and no arrest was made.

Brown pleaded guilty to the 2009 assault on his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, and was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service. He was also required to attend domestic violence counselling.

In 2018, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the R&B star after she alleged that he threatened to kill her.

Brown was also arrested in Paris in 2019 after a woman filed a sexual assault complaint, but he was never charged.

In a 2017 documentary, Brown said: “I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female.”