Chris Brown Accused Of Sexual Assault

Chris Brown has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman on a yacht docked at Diddy’s Miami Beach home.

According to a lawsuit obtained by Rolling Stone, the alleged victim – identified as “Jane Doe” – is a music artist, choreographer, dancer and model. She was invited to join Brown on the yacht on Dec. 30, 2020.

The woman alleges that Brown gave her a drink and they talked about her music. After refilling her drink, Doe claims she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep.”

Doe alleges she was taken to a bedroom, where Brown closed the door and stopped her from trying to leave. She claims Brown removed her bikini bottoms, started kissing her and sexually assaulted her.

The following day, according to the lawsuit, Brown demanded Doe take the “morning after” pill Plan B.

Doe is seeking at least $20 million U.S. in damages.

Neither Brown nor his reps have commented on the lawsuit.

In 2019, Brown publicly denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in Paris, insisting it was "against my character and morals."