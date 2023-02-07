Chris Brown Apologizes For Dissing Robert Glasper

Chris Brown changed his tune Monday and apologized to Robert Glasper for dissing him after Glasper won Best R&B Album at the Grammys.

On Sunday, Brown shared an Instagram Story in which he wrote over a photo of Glasper: “Y’all playing. Who da f**k is this?” He included several laughing emojis. In another one, he wrote: “Who the f**k is Robert Glasper. I’ma keep kicking y’all a** respectfully.”

The latter was a reference to an Instagram post Glasper made a week ago that displayed the message “WHO THE F*CK IS ROBERT GLASPER” with the caption: “It’s been brought to my attention that y’all have questions about Who TF is Robert Glasper! If y’all have questions, I have answers.”

Glasper won the Grammy for his album Black Radio III, beating out Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe) as well as albums by Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. (He previously won Best R&B Album in 2013 for Black Radio and has three other Grammy wins.)

After being blasted as a sore loser on social media, Brown reached out to Glasper in a DM that he shared on Instagram.

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys.. you were not the Intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. After doing my research I actually think your (sic) amazing… THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the Same [category].. two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS. HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

Brown has not indicated if Glasper responded to the message.