Chris Brown Disses Robert Glasper After Grammy Loss

Chris Brown didn’t take kindly to losing the Grammy for Best R&B Album to Robert Glasper.

Following the premiere ceremony on Sunday afternoon, Brown shared an Instagram Story in which he wrote over a photo of Glasper: “Y’all playing. Who da f**k is this?” He included several laughing emojis.

“Who the f**k is Robert Glasper. I’ma keep kicking y’all a** respectfully.”

Brown also joked that he is going to start playing the harmonica. He later deleted the Stories.

Glasper, 44, won the Grammy for his album Black Radio III, beating out Brown’s Breezy (Deluxe) as well as albums by Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton.

Glasper won Best R&B Album in 2013 with Black Radio and has three other wins (including two in R&B categories).