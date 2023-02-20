Chris Brown Lashes Out At His Haters

Chris Brown has had enough of people judging him for his violent behaviour.

The R&B singer posted a shocking rant via Instagram Stories on Friday in response to backlash to news that Chlöe collaborated with him on, “How Does It Feel,” which comes out Feb. 24.

Former Cheetah Girls member Kiely Williams made her feelings known in a tweet on Thursday: “Let him come out with his own record—so genius, so captivating that it makes us all forget HE BEATS WOMEN. He can’t so he wont. So what does he do? He slowly creeps back into the mainstream by getting small nods for features on Black Women’s merit. Black women who are more talented, more worthy, but give him the okay. I am swatting the f**king air rn. Garbage.”

Brown wrote: “IF YALL STILL HATE ME FOR A MISTAKE I MADE AS A 17year old please kiss my whole entire a** ! IM F**KING 33! IM SO TIRED OF YALL RUNNING WIT THIS NARRATIVE.”

(In fact, Brown was three months shy of his 20th birthday when he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna.)

“YOU WEIRD A** N***As are the SAME ONES THAT TUNE IN EVERY WEEK TO SEE BLUEFACE AND CHRISEAN BEAT THE F**K OUT EACH OTHER IN FRONT OF THE WORLD.

“BUT THATS OK? It’s entertainment? ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY D**K DISRESPECTfully.”

Hip hop artists Blueface and Chrisean star in Crazy In Love, a reality series that boasts about chronicling their “turbulent” relationship. (In a response to Brown’s comment, Blueface wrote: “You gotta play the cards that you was dealt.”

Brown suggested that racism is behind the hate he gets.

“Where are the cancel culture with these white artist that date underage women, BEAT THE F**K OUT THEIR WIVES, GIVING B***HES AIDS, OH That’s right.. THEY ARE YOUR BUDDIES.”

Brown shared photos of stars like Nicolas Cage, Charlie Sheen, Mel Gibson and Ozzy Osbourne.

“NO MORE FAKE LOVE FROM ME..STAY OUT MY WAY OR GET RAN OVER SIMPLE AS THAT! NONE OF YOU AND I MEAN NONE OF YOU N***AS CAN F**K WIT ME.”

In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2012, Rihanna said: “I had to forgive him because I cared about him still. And the minute I let go of that, I started living again.”

In addition to being convicted of the 2009 assault on Rihanna, Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Washington, D.C. in October 2013. He was accused of punching a man in Las Vegas in 2015 and of assaulting a woman there in 2016 (he was not charged in either case). In 2016, Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after a stand-off with police at his home in Los Angeles but he was not charged. Two years later, he was arrested for battery in connection to an alleged assault on a photographer in Tampa a year earlier – but that charge was later dropped.

Brown was hit with a restraining order in 2017 after allegedly threatening to “beat the s**t” out of his ex Karrueche Tran, who accused him of twice punching her in the stomach and pushing her down stairs. That same year, Brown was detained in Paris after a woman accused him of sexual assault. (He denied the allegations and sued the woman for defamation.)

In 2020, Brown settled a lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by the singer during a party in 2017. (His lawyer said the claims were untrue.) He was also accused of assaulting a woman at his home in 2021 but was not charged.

He was sued in January 2022 by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted during a party in Miami Beach in 2020.

Since his arrest for assaulting Rihanna, Brown has collaborated with female artists like Nicki Minaj, Aaliyah, Keri Hilson, Keyshia Cole, Brandy, Rita Ora, Zendaya and H.E.R. – as well as a long list of male artists, including Canadians Drake, Tory Lane and Justin Bieber.

Bieber took heat in 2019 when he publicly defended Brown in an Instagram post. “Everyone wants to wait til people die To give them the credit they deserve. I’m calling it now when [Chris Brown] passes away after a long full life, you will miss what you had in front of you the whole time ... trust me watch you will see. the people who have over looked this mans talent because of a mistake he made.. you need to reevaluate!”

Last November, singer Kelly Rowland told the audience at the American Music Awards to "chill out" after there were boos when she read Brown's name as winner of Favourite R&B Male Artist (he was not at the show). She later explained why she stood up for Brown.