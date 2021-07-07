Chris Brown Sued By Housekeeper Over Dog Attack

Chris Brown is being sued by a former housekeeper who was allegedly mauled by his dog Hades last year.

The woman, who is suing as “Jane Doe,” claimed in a legal filing she suffered serious injuries after the R&B star’s Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka attacked her when she was emptying a vacuum cleaner at his property in Tarzana, California on Dec. 12.

The alleged victim said she had to have extensive surgery following the attack, which left her with scars.

She alleged that when Brown saw her lying in a pool of blood, he told his entourage to get his dogs and leave before first responders arrived. She claimed Brown later told investigators he didn’t know who took the dogs.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Hades was euthanized several weeks later by a shelter in a county several hours north of Brown’s home.

In April, Patricia Avila identified her sister Maria as the alleged victim of the dog attack. In a lawsuit of her own, Patricia accused Brown for failing to protect her from the unreasonable risk of harm.

Brown has not commented on the lawsuits and none of the allegations have been proven in court.