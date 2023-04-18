Chris Cornell Estate, Soundgarden Settle Dispute Over 7 Songs

Soundgarden and the estate of its late frontman have settled their legal dispute over seven unreleased songs.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution,” reads a statement on Cornell’s Instagram. “The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on.

“The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honour and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history — as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time.”

Chris Cornell died by suicide in 2017. He was 52.

Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd in 2019 alleging that seven tracks Cornell recorded in 2017 were not necessarily intended for Soundgarden. The band’s surviving members countered that the songs are the result of writing sessions dating back to 2015.

In another lawsuit filed in 2021, Cornell accused Soundgarden of a “continuing pattern of unconscionable misconduct.”

Having reached a settlement, Soundgarden can now release “Cancer,” “Stone Age Mind,” “Road Less Traveled,” “Orphans,” “At Ophians Door,” “Ahead of the Dog” and “Merrmas.” It is not known when they plan to do so.