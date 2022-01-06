Chris Cornell's Daughter Toni Covers Cohen Classic 'Hallelujah'

Toni Cornell, the daughter of the late Chris Cornell, shared her version of a Canadian classic in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old, playing acoustic guitar, sang Leonard Cohen’s 1984 song “Hallelujah.”

“Throwback to Xmas Eve,” Cornell captioned the video. “Hallelujah revisited.”

Reactions in the comments included "Goosebumps," "Beautiful" and "Your father would have been so touched." Cornell's mother Vicky wrote: "Love you so much angel."

"Hallelujah" has been revisited many times since Montreal-born Cohen released it on his album Various Positions.

The song wasn’t a big hit when it came out but the song struck a (secret) chord with other artists.

Bob Dylan sang his version during a 1988 concert in Cohen’s hometown and John Cale interpreted it for the tribute album Leonard Cohen, I’m Your Fan. Three years later, Jeff Buckley’s mesmerizing cover of “Hallelujah” appeared on his album Grace — and set a new standard. It was named one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone.

In 2008, X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke’s cover of the song topped the UK charts.

Other artists who have covered Cohen’s signature song include U2 frontman Bono (for 1995’s Tower of Song), Tori Kelly (for the In Memoriam segment at the 2016 Emmy Awards), k.d. lang (on her 2004 album Hymns of the 49th Parallel), Rufus Wainwright (in 2001 for the Shrek soundtrack) and Steven Page (at the funeral for federal NDP leader Jack Layton in 2011).

Bon Jovi, Willie Nelson, Allison Crowe, Neil Diamond, Il Divo and Pentatonix are among those on a long list of artists who have done their own versions.

“I think too many people sing it,” Cohen said in a 2009 interview with CBC Radio. But, three years later, he told The Guardian: “Once or twice I've felt maybe I should lend my voice to silencing it but on second thought no, I'm very happy that it's being sung.”

Cohen died in 2016 at 82.