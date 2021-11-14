Chris Daughtry 'Absolutely Devastated' By Stepdaughter's Death

Singer Chris Daughtry said Saturday he is “absolutely devastated and heartbroken” by the death of his stepdaughter.

Hannah was found inside her Tennessee home on Friday. She was 25.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours,” Daughtry wrote in a message on Instagram. “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.

“I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

The 41-year-old rocker said the family is attempting to “heal from this devastating loss.” He added: “Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, is the children of Daughtry’s wife Deanna from a previous relationship. (He has 10-year-old twins with Deanna.)

On Instagram, Deanna shared: “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah … We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

According to TMZ, Hannah’s death is being investigated as a murder and her boyfriend Bobby Jolly is in custody.

Daughtry, whose band is on tour in the U.S. until Dec. 17, postponed three weekend concerts.