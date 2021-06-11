Chris Lane, Wife Lauren Welcome Baby Boy

Country singer Chris Lane and his wife Lauren shared the news Thursday that they welcomed a baby boy.

Dutton Walker was born June 8, according to an Instagram post by the new mom. “Your dad and I can’t get enough of all 9 pounds of you,” the 31-year-old captioned a set of pics.

On his Instagram, Lane, 36, shared a clip showing him holding his little boy for the first time and captioned it: “Words can’t describe the love i feel inside my heart for this little man!”

It is the first child for the couple, who were married in October 2019. Lauren was the winner of the 20th season of The Bachelor.