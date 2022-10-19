Chris Lane, Wife Welcome Baby No. 2

Country star Chris Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane shared news Tuesday that they welcomed their second baby on Oct. 16.

“Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!,” the singer wrote on Instagram, where he shared a photo as well as a video clip in which he leads the couple’s 16-month-old son Dutton into the room to meet his little brother.

The video continues on Lauren’s Instagram page. “Mama missed you, bud,” she tells Dutton, who giggles as he climbs into the bed to see the newborn.

Lane, 37, announced in June that he was going to be a father for the second time and the couple revealed the baby’s sex in September in a video set to Lane’s “Ain’t Even Met You Yet.”

Chris and Lauren are celebrating their third wedding anniversary this month.