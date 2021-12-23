Chris Martin: Coldplay Will Stop Releasing Music In 2025

Chris Martin has claimed Coldplay will stop releasing music in three years.

“Our last proper record will come out in 2025,” the singer told BBC Radio 2, “and after that I think we will only tour.

“And maybe we’ll do some collaborative things but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then.”

It’s not clear if Martin is joking but he has previously said the band was going to make only three more albums and shared that he’d like the band to have the longevity of The Rolling Stones on stage.

Coldplay will celebrate the 25th anniversary of its debut album Parachutes in 2025. The band has collected seven Grammy Awards and nine Brit Awards.