Chris Stapleton Announces Canadian Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Canada next spring.
The country star has included nine cities north of the border on his tour: London, Ont., Ottawa, Montreal, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. He will be joined by Elle King.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Stapleton is up for three Grammy Awards – Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”).
Check out the Canadian tour dates below:
April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens
April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre
April 30—Montreal, QC— Bell Centre
May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre
May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre
May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre
May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place
May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome
May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena
