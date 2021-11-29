Chris Stapleton Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Canada next spring.

The country star has included nine cities north of the border on his tour: London, Ont., Ottawa, Montreal, Regina, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver. He will be joined by Elle King.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Stapleton is up for three Grammy Awards – Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”).

Check out the Canadian tour dates below:

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre

April 30—Montreal, QC— Bell Centre

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena