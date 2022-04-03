Chris Stapleton Dominates Country Categories At Grammys

Chris Stapleton dominated the country music categories at the 64th Grammy Awards on Sunday with three wins.

The singer won Best Country Album for Starting Over as well as Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance (for “You Should Probably Leave”) and Best Country Song (for “Cold”) with co-writers Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon.

T.J. Osborne got emotional Sunday while accepting the Brothers Osborne’s first Grammy Award.

“Younger Me,” a song inspired by his decision to publicly come out as gay last year, won Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

“I never thought that I’d be able to do music professionally because of my sexuality and I certainly never thought I’d be here on this stage accepting a Grammy after having done something I felt like was going to be life-changing and potentially in a very negative way,” the country star said.

“And I’m here tonight not only accepting this Grammy Award with my brother, whom I love very much, but I’m here with a man that I love [Abi Ventura] and who loves me back. I don’t know what I did to be so lucky.”

Osborne wrote the song with his brother John and Kendell Marvel.

Carrie Underwood's My Savior earned the Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album.

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll" – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne *WINNER

“Glad You Exist" – Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Better Than We Found It" – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll" – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold" – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton) * WINNER

“Country Again" – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like" – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name" – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling (Mickey Guyton)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton *WINNER