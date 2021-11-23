Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton Earn Multiple Grammy Nominations

Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton and Kacey Musgraves are among the country artists with multiple nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards.

All three are in the running for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance – and Stapleton and Guyton are vying for Best Country Album.

Brothers Osborne earned a pair of nominations: Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me” and Best Country Album for Skeletons.

The nominations reflect music that was released between Sept. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021. According to the Recording Academy, there were more than 22,000 submissions.

The 64th Grammy Awards will be handed out on Jan. 31, 2022 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Check out country nominations below (and click here for nominees in other genres):

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll" – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist" – Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Better Than We Found It" – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll" – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold" – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again" – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like" – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name" – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling (Mickey Guyton)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton