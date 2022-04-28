Chris Stapleton Postpones 3 Shows In Canada Due To COVID-19
Chris Stapleton postponed concerts scheduled in three Canadian cities this weekend “due to a positive case of COVID within the band & subsequent exposures.”
The country star was set to bring his All-American Road Show to London, Ont. on Thursday, Ottawa on Friday and Montreal on Saturday.
In a statement he shared on social media, Stapleton said: “We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly & we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder.”
The singer said the shows will be rescheduled soon.
“We are focused on staying safe & hope to see you all soon,” the message read.
Stapleton’s tour is scheduled to resume on May 5 in Regina, followed by stops in Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver.