Chris Stapleton Scraps Outdoor Show Due To Canadian Wildfires

Chris Stapleton has postponed his Thursday night concert in upstate New York due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Reps for the singer announced Wednesday that “due to the ongoing air conditions in the greater Syracuse area,” Stapleton’s show at St. Joseph Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview will be pushed to a new date.

The outdoor venue is located roughly 200 kilometres south of Kingston, Ont. According to IQAir, Syracuse’s air quality on Thursday morning is rated “good.”

Stapleton is scheduled to perform Friday and Saturday in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Smoke from hundreds of Canadian wildfires, mostly in Quebec, created a haze over a big portion of the northeast U.S. and upper midwest on Wednesday.

In New York City, Wednesday night’s performances of the musicals Hamilton and Camelot were cancelled. “The hazardous air quality in New York City has made it impossible for a number of our artists to perform this evening,” read a tweet on the Hamilton account.