Chris Stapleton Tests Positive For COVID-19

Chris Stapleton has been forced to postpone three shows after testing positive for COVID-19.

Thursday’s concert in Salt Lake City and a pair in Denver this weekend have been pushed to early July.

“I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows,” read a message on Stapleton’s Instagram. “We are incredible grateful for your patience, love and support, and can’t wait to see you next week.”

In April, the country star postponed concerts in three Canadian cities “due to a positive case of COVID within the band & subsequent exposures.” The shows in Montreal, London and Ottawa were pushed to September.