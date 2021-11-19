Chris Stapleton To Perform On CCMAs

Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Walker Hayes are contributing virtual performances to the Canadian Country Music Association Awards later this month.

The three singers join the previously announced line-up of homegrown performers, including Don Amero, Tenille Arts, Lindsay Ell, Tim Hicks, High Valley, JoJo Mason, Tyler Joe Miller, Jess Moskaluke, Robyn Ottolini, MacKenzie Porter, The Reklaws, Sacha, Dallas Smith and Tenille Townes.

Dustin Lynch was also previously announced as a performer at the CCMAs.

The list of presenters include The Washboard Union, Aaron Goovin, Steven Lee Olsen and Cord Lund. The Reklaws have a leading six nominations.

Lindsay Ell and Priyanka host the CCMAs from London, Ont. on Nov. 29.