Chris Young Leads ACM Awards Nominations

Chris Young tops the list of nominees announced Thursday for the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

The singer scored seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Three of the nominations are shared with his “Famous Friends” collaborator Kane Brown.

Close behind Young are Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, who earned five nominations apiece.

Morgan Wallen is being welcomed back into the fold with four nominations, including Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.

According to the ACM, women make up 37 per cent of the nominations this year and three openly LGBTQ artists are nominated – singers T.J. Osborne and Lily Rose and songwriter Shane McAnally.

The 57th ACM Awards will be handed out on March 7 during a streaming show hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.

Check out the nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney

“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesne

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde