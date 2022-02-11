Chris Young Leads ACM Awards Nominations
Chris Young tops the list of nominees announced Thursday for the 2022 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.
The singer scored seven nominations, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Three of the nominations are shared with his “Famous Friends” collaborator Kane Brown.
Close behind Young are Walker Hayes, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, who earned five nominations apiece.
Morgan Wallen is being welcomed back into the fold with four nominations, including Album of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.
According to the ACM, women make up 37 per cent of the nominations this year and three openly LGBTQ artists are nominated – singers T.J. Osborne and Lily Rose and songwriter Shane McAnally.
The 57th ACM Awards will be handed out on March 7 during a streaming show hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett.
Check out the nominees below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends – Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
SONG OF THE YEAR
“7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney
“Things a Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift ft. Chris Stapleton
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young and Kane Brown
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesne
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
