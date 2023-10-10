Christina Aguilera Announces New Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera is the latest star to announce a Las Vegas residency.

The five-time-Grammy winner will occupy the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas beginning December 30 and 31, as part of a New Year’s Eve weekend celebration. More dates will be announced this Friday (October 13), when tickets officially go on sale.

Voltaire founder Michael Gruber tells Billboard that the "seductively cozy" venue will offer “superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas” with Aguilera's concerts set to “highlight that Voltaire experience.”

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera added in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

As previously announced, Kylie Minogue will have her own sold-out residency at the Voltaire, which kicks off on November 4 and runs through 2024.