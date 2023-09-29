Christina Aguilera Is Bringing 'Burlesque' To The Stage

Christina Aguilera is producing a stage adaptation of her 2010 musical film Burlesque.

EW reports that Aguilera will serve as an executive producer on the theatrical production, based on Steven Antin's film. Antin is writing the musical, which will include songs from the motion picture by Aguilera, Sia, and Diane Warren, as well as new music written by Todrick Hall and Jess Foley.

In an email to EW, Antin confirmed the report, saying, "Yes the stage musical adaptation is happening. Very exciting."

Todrick Hall confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "This is BIG! I’ve been secretly working on this for the past year! I guess the cat is out of the bag! Can’t wait for you all to hear the new tunes I’ve been creating! It’s always been my dream to write a musical, this is step one!"

The film tells the story of Ali (Aguilera), an aspiring singer who leaves her small hometown for Los Angeles, where she becomes a dancer at a struggling burlesque lounge owned by Tess (Cher). After a performance is sabotaged by her rival, Nikki (Kristen Bell), Ali sings the song herself, impressing Tess and leading to her becoming the main attraction of the lounge.

Warren and Cher won a Golden Globe in 2011 for their song, "You Haven't Seen the Last of Me."

Burlesque: The Musical is expected to premiere in the UK upon its release.